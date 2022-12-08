Chicago PD season 10 episode 10: Upton’s struggle ahead

As we prepare for Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 in the new year, we are looking at a case of good news / bad news for one Hailey Upton.

So where do we start? The great thing for the character is that the case of Sean O’Neal can be put to bed. She got the proof she needed, and she also avoided her darker instinct to let him die. This means that she has a chance to move forward, but this leads to a different sort of struggle. Now, she has to deal more with the reality in front of her, including that she is married to a man who is far away, let alone someone who left completely out of the blue. That’s not an easy thing to reconcile.

Speaking to TVLine on that subject, here is at least some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

“She does have a difficult path ahead, and the reality of that path is that with the distraction gone, you are left with the state that your life is in, and it hasn’t changed … Her husband’s gone, her partner’s gone. She’s living in the house they shared together. She can’t get a hold of him. She doesn’t know when he’s coming back,” she adds. “There are all of these things that she has to deal with now, and there’s nothing to distract her from it. So that’s really the path for her moving forward. Can she look it in the eye? When will she look it in the eye, and what will it actually mean for her going forward when she does?”

When it comes to the Halstead part of this, the hardest thing to reconcile is that Jesse Lee Soffer is no longer a series regular. There is no guarantee that Jay will ever come back. We hope to see it, but we don’t want to sit here and think of it as some sort of guarantee.

