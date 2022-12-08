Ghosts season 2 episode 9, 10 spoilers: Spooky Christmas

Next week on CBS, you’re going to see Ghosts season 2 episode 9 air alongside episode 10 — and with that, an event like no other. Who doesn’t want a fantastic Christmas Special? There’s a chance in these episodes to learn a lot about Sam, Jay, and also Jay’s sister who turns up for this big event.

Christmas Specials are complicated and in a perfect world, the objective here is to conjure up something that viewers are going to watch for years on end after the fact. It can be hard to pull off but if you do it, you’ve created the sort of magic that TV writers all over the world wish that they could replicate.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the official details about both of these episodes — in order words, what helps them to stand out.

Season 2 episode 9, “The Christmas Spirit: Part One” – In part one of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), visits Woodstone Mansion and brings along an adoring male friend, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan for Trevor and Bela. Also, Isaac has an awkward encounter with Nigel that forces him to look back on events in his life, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 10, “The Christmas Spirit: Part Two” – In part two of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Sam and Thorfinn get caught in the crossfire as the scheme Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), and the ghosts have conjured up goes awry. Also, Isaac’s marriage to Beatrice sheds light on how apprehensive he has been in communicating his feelings to Nigel, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Following the special…

Rest assured, more good stuff is coming in 2023! We’re also hoping for an early season 3 renewal, though that will be up to whatever the powers-that be at CBS choose to do.

