Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9: Emma returns … but how?

We certainly expected there to be some surprises over the course of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9; yet, did you see Emma coming? Caitlin Carver returned after her previous arc as a notable antagonist and now, she finds herself working within the world of IAD.

It’s clear that there are some questions still to be answered at this point, including how this all came about for the character. Yet, we can go ahead and tell you what led to her coming back! In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Derek Haas noted that this was a great chance to have a notable character come back, especially given the stakes that were going on around her.

I can just say that in this show, there’s nothing that [fellow EP] Andrea [Newman] and I love more than remembering an old villain and bringing them back to wreck some lives. [Laughs] She was so good last year at playing that that bringing Caitlin back just was top of mind. We didn’t know where or when we would fit her in, but winter finales are always fun for these kinds of [obstacles], and we wanted it to be a big surprise, but not be the end of the episode, because sometimes you want people just going, “Oh, God, what else is coming?”

Knowing what we know about Chicago Fire, we tend to think that the writers are going to hit the ground running when it comes to establishing what is next for Emma, mostly because they can. They have a really fascinating opportunity now to see if she wants to seek revenge on Violet and others, even though most of Emma’s problems were also her own creation.

