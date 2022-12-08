Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9 return date: A college dropout?

As we prepare to see Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9 on CBS, there are many things to wonder about. Where do we start? Well, there is the simple question as to when the comedy actually comes back.

Unfortunately, we do have at least a little bit of bad news to pass along here. While the bulk of the network’s Thursday-night lineup is coming back next week, that’s not the case for the Big Bang Theory prequel. Instead, the plan is for the network to air the Ghosts hour-long Christmas special and then bring Sheldon back on Thursday, January 5. That’s a long time to wait, but the silver lining to only getting eight episodes this fall is knowing there’s a LOT coming in the new year. Don’t be shocked if we even get a solid stream of episodes through at least a good chunk of January and February.

To get a few more details on the next new episode now, go ahead and check out the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9 synopsis:

“College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle” – Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on building his database. Also, George Sr. is frustrated when someone else gets credit for his football wins, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What’s going to be interesting about this episode is how the writers are able to build up some tension. We know where his story goes! Yet, there’s a lot of fun to be had along the way and from the very start, that’s something that this show has done a great job trying to establish.

