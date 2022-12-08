The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 10 preview: After the twist

Following tonight’s new installment, are you curious to get more information all about The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 10 next week?

The first thing to note here is that there was a significant change that took place throughout tonight’s episode: Did you really think that we’d see things be stable for the pairs forever? Well, things could be a little bit different in the near future, and there are going to be a LOT of challenges that we see from start to finish.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full episode 10 synopsis below:

With the Ride or Dies now on opposite teams, friendship and loyalty are put to the ultimate test. A high adrenaline challenge will separate the lions from the scaredy cats.

Of course, one of the things that we’re left wondering right now is rather simple: If you are a “scaredy cat,” why in the world are you on The Challenge at this point? This is especially the part of the competition where TJ Lavin has no mercy and throws every twist imaginable in your direction.

At the end of the episode tonight, we did get a sense of what’s coming — but for the rest of the season seemingly rather than just a single episode. There is absolutely going to be a lot of conflict, just like we are anticipating already that there will be a few tears and some strenuous tasks like no other. Also, someone is going to barf and we had no interest in finding out more about that.

Will we have a surprising winner/winners at the end of all of this? Of course, that is something that we’re already wondering about right now.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 10 next week?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to check back for some other updates.

