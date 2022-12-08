Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight, it almost feels like we’re entering an unknown territory with Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10. Amanda Rollins is gone after tonight and with that, we’re losing one of the franchise’s most-important characters. For the record, we’re still frustrated over her exit and honestly, we’re probably going to be for quite some time.

What’s also frustrating? We are going to be waiting a solid month to see the next new episode. The Mariska Hargitay series is currently set to return on Thursday, January 5. This isn’t that far out of the ordinary for a winter hiatus with this show, so in that sense, we can’t be altogether upset.

Yet, seeing the show without Kelli Giddish moving forward is going to be super-strange, and it also remains to be seen just what impact her departure will have on the ratings. We know that the entire Dick Wolf universe has been able to withstand a lot of cast changes over the years, including Christopher Meloni from SVU much earlier in its run. Yet, these are still hard things to navigate, especially when you’ve got a character like Rollins who is considered an inspiration to a ton of people out there.

Unfortunately, we do not have any additional details as to the upcoming story as of this writing; that’s something we are hoping to share more over the next few weeks. NBC is at least kind enough (most of the time) to share some of this info in advance, and we tend to think we will see them do something fairly similar here. We just hope that in some way, Amanda continues to be acknowledged.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

