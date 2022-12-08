Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, December 8?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, alongside its timeslot companions in SVU and Organized Crime? We know that the past two weeks have been tough, largely because we have been dealing with a hiatus. Are we at the end of that now?

Well, this is where we have to go ahead and share the good news: You will be seeing all three shows on the air, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time! They will run in their typical timeslots, and it’s also worth noting that these are the final episodes of the calendar year. No matter what happens, we tend to think that there will be at least some stories that carry over to the new year. That is probably most likely the case with Organized Crime, which tends to be a little more serialized than the other shows.

Also, here is your (unfortunate) reminder that the episode of SVU tonight is set to be the final one for Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins. That’s still a hard thing to digest, but it is precisely where we are right now.

To see a little bit more about all three episodes tonight, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis…

Law & Order season 22 episode 9, “The System” – 12/08/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9, “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree” – 12/08/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi and Rollins work together on an important arraignment. Benson tries to make Noah’s Christmas wish come true when a case falls in her lap. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 9, “Last Christmas” – 12/08/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive. TV-14

