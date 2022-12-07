Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Series star talks filming

Filming has yet to officially kick off for Stranger Things 5, but we have an even better indication than ever that it’s going to be fantastic.

What’s interesting is that in some interviews in the past, we’ve heard Millie Bobby Brown (pictured above) and others express ambivalence on the final batch of episodes. Yet, this week we’ve gotten a sense that Noah Schnapp at least knows something about what is coming up for Will. He may not know all of the details just yet (production has yet to kick off), but he made it clear in a new Vogue interview about how excited he is for the endgame:

2023 is the year of Stranger Things for me. We’re filming the final season. There’s a lot in store for Will. It ties back to where it begins, full circle. I’m excited for fans to see where we wrap his character. I think they’ll be really pleased…but also shocked.

The final part of that quote is the most interesting to us, largely because there are SO many theories out there. Is there any way for the ending to be something people have yet to guess? It may sound crazy, but we’re not ruling out the possibility of that, at least for the time being.

Of course, more so than trying to create an ending that shocks us, the most important thing here is that the Duffer Brothers are able to come up with an ending that makes some element of sense, and also justifies the journey that we’ve been on for so many years. We’re probably not going to see the final season until at least mid-to-late 2024, so there’s a ton of time left to think about it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

