Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date confirmed at Showtime

Yellowjackets season 2 finally has a return date — with that in mind, can we all commence our celebrations?

Let’s dive a little further into it now: The Emmy favorite from this year is officially going to be back on Friday, March 24 for those who stream via Showtime’s app. On linear TV, the show will premiere on March 26. We’ve been speculating about a late March / April start ever since the news came out about Your Honor being delayed; the big surprise here is the show coming out on Friday rather than Sunday for app viewers. Then again, Showtime is also doing this with Your Honor, and they did it previously with The Chi.

For those who haven’t heard too much about season 2 already, all signs point to it being even more ambitious and crazy than what we saw the first go-around. We are going to be meeting older versions of Lottie, the presumed Antler Queen from the past, and multi-time survivor Van. Both of these characters have, so far, only existed within the past timeline after the team were stranded in the wilderness.

We know already that not every person around in the present left their patterns of behavior behind in the past. That is going to be explored more. We know already that the creative team here has a multi-year plan and with that in mind, they probably won’t give all of the answers away in some immediate fashion. Nonetheless, there’s a lot to look out for as we proceed further into the season, and we’re excited to dive into that a little bit more over the next little while.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

Are you glad to finally have a premiere date? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

