The Amazing Race season 35: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the big finale today on CBS, can you expect The Amazing Race season 35 to happen? Or, is this the end of the franchise?

We recognize already that this show is one of the crown jewels in the network’s reality TV lineup and by virtue of that, we don’t think they will be immediately eager to get rid of it. However, it’s also hard to ignore the fact that the ratings dropped dramatically this fall versus what we’ve seen in the past. Season 34 is down by more than 25 percent in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers (live+same-day metrics only) versus season 33. Networks want viewers to watch live, so of course this is a slight cause for concern.

Can you throw a view caveats in here? Absolutely, starting off with the fact that season 33 had the benefit of airing in a viewer-friendly timeslot at the start of this year and traditionally, live viewership is strongest in the winter when more people are at home looking for something to do. Meanwhile, this season also was shifted around a good bit after the failed attempt to turn The Real Love Boat into a success on Wednesday. The thing the show does have going for it, and what will most likely lead to a renewal, is that it’s such a strong brand that can be plugged in at any point. This is a fantastic just-in-case show to have, so it would be silly to not bring it back.

We do think that there’s another thing that the network also needs to consider, and that is finding more teams with unique backstories and relationships. What made Emily & Molly the biggest casting win is that we’ve never seen a team exactly like them before. Sure, we know you aren’t going to find many stories like that, but it’s fun to have something a little different than dating couples, and there are always a LOT of those.

Related – Be sure to get some further discussion on The Amazing Race 34 and what could be coming

Who do you think will be the winner of The Amazing Race 34?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for other updates all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







