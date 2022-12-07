Perry Mason season 2 premiere date confirmed at HBO

For everyone out there who has been super-stoked to see Perry Mason season 2 arrive on HBO, consider this good news!

Today, the network officially confirmed that Monday, March 6 is going to mark the big return of the series to the premium-cable network. We’re going to have another fascinating/intense batch of episodes with what we hope to be some great cases and mysteries at the center of them. We do have an official synopsis below, and hopefully, that does help to set the stage on a certain level:

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Meanwhile, the cast for this upcoming season includes Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham. For those who did not hear previously, Tatiana Maslany will not be back following her season 1 arc. She is understandably rather busy, as she’s been appearing as Jen Walters over on She-Hulk.

As for the movie to Mondays, this is something we’ve been speculating about and/or predicting for a good while now. HBO had initially announced that Perry Mason would be back on February, but even with the small delay there’s just no real room on the schedule for it on Sunday nights. The network has The Last of Us set for January and after that, the plan is for Succession to start up either in March or April. Time will tell when it comes to that.

