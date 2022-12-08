Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5: What’s next for JJ?

As we prepare for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, the focus could be on JJ like never before.

After all, just consider how the story ended this time around! We now know that her husband Will could have cancer, and this could change quite a bit when it comes to how they plan out their future. There are other tests that need to be done, so it may not be the worst-case scenario just yet. Nonetheless, we do know that this is the sort of family event that does really make you reassess everything in your life, including how you choose to spend your time.

The unfortunate thing for JJ right now is that her work at the BAU is not about to become any easier, mostly because of what is happening with Elias Voit. The Big Bad for the season is still out there, and we certainly think that this network of killers could be ready and willing to cause some more chaos. As for how that happens, that still remains to be seen.

Remember, as well, that we aren’t going to be seeing the remainder of the season playing out all at one time. Based on the information that the streaming service has announced so far, following episode 5 you are going to see the series embark on a hiatus. It will return in January for the second half of the season.

As for whether or not we’re going to see a season 2 on the other side of this, we remain hopeful; yet, we’re also well-aware that nothing remains certain for the time being and a certain measure of patience will be required.

Where do you think things are going to be going, especially for JJ, as we enter Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

