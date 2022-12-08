Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4: Will has cancer?

Does Will have cancer? Following this week’s Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4, this is definitely something we have to worry about.

After all, the end of the episode brought us the pretty shocking revelation, as JJ’s husband now faces a potential life-altering challenge. More tests need to be done and nothing is confirmed as of yet, but this is the sort of thing that could easily upend everything for the two of them.

Are they going to be there to tackle whatever it is together? We certainly think so, mostly because we’ve seen them go through so much already. It could also pose some big challenges when it comes to JJ’s career at the BAU. She already has a really demanding job and now, her husband could be gravely ill. That’s without also mentioning that they are parents and there is that part of the equation as well. We anticipate that this will at least be a big part of what we see moving into episode 5.

As for the rest of the story this week, did anyone else feel like the ending left something to be desired? We certainly hoped that the adversary this time would be a little more connected to Elias Voit, or the larger story that we’ve seen play out over the past few weeks. We just didn’t get that this time around. In a way, we shouldn’t be that surprised given that Criminal Minds has been incredibly patient over the years when it comes to some of these reveals. It does make a certain degree of patience that they would be here, as well.

What did you think about the big Will reveal at the heart of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4?

Do you think he could have cancer? Share below, and remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

