Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4: What we need

In just over 24 hours, we’re going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4 arrive on Paramount+. It goes without saying, but there’s a lot to be excited about here! The hit streaming show will dive deeper into all of these characters at the BAU coming up, and we tend to think the same can be said for its big bad at the moment in Elias Voit.

When the dust does settle here, of course the show is about more than just this villain or any other. This is why as we move forward into the next few episodes, there is a little something more than we need. In particular, we need a chance to learn a little bit more about the agents and where they are in their lives.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

With some characters, it’s clear that we’ve had that opportunity already. Take, for example, Penelope Garcia, or what we’ve had a chance to learn so far about Tara Lewis’ relationship. Yet, it does feel like there’s more that we could be learning when it comes to Luke Alvez, especially since most of the discussion so far online has been about him and Garcia. Meanwhile, why not get even more insight on Emily Prentiss beyond just her promotion?

Because Evolution is only ten episodes, that does make it all the more essential that we get more news on some of these characters and sooner rather than later — there aren’t that many opportunities. We’re sure that there are some plans in here and a season 2 could very well happen, but why wait for some of the backstory we crave?

Related – Be sure to check out some of the latest on Criminal Minds right now, including another look towards the future

What do you think the story is going to hold when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4 this week?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







