Barry season 4 premiere date: Is news coming soon from HBO?

Are we inching closer to a Barry season 4 premiere date over at HBO? We know that work officially started on the Bill Hader series a good while ago. We want the series back but, at the same time, everyone involved does need to take their time. Based on the way season 3 ended, the stakes are through the roof — and they absolutely have to be.

Here’s what we can say for the time being: We do think more information will be coming over the next two months. There is plenty of reason to think so and ultimately, a lot of it starts with some of the other hits that the premium-cable network has. The Last of Us is going to be premiering on January 15, so why not give us news on Barry around the same time?

Based on what HBO has said in the past, it does feel as though they are going to work in order to get season 4 back in time for it to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. (That window will conclude on June 1.) The easy prediction to make, at least for now, is that the new season will start up around the same time as the latest batch of Succession episodes in late March or April. If that is the case, then 100% it makes it all the more a priority that we get to see some sort of further announcement in the winter. You need time to promote any show, especially one that is of this particular quality.

Remember that in the early going this season, we’re going to see (spoiler alert) what happens after Barry’s arrest. We just have a hard time thinking that we’re going to have the character in prison for the remainder of the series, so something could very well change in due time.

