House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The next feature

How far is HBO going to be willing to go when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2? Pretty darn far; that’s something that we know with the utmost confidence.

Of course, there is still something else we’re left to wonder here: When, exactly, we’re going to see the show return. Also, how long in advance the network is going to be teasing what lies ahead. Does it really make sense for the network to promote it over the next several months?

One of the things that we are admittedly thinking about the most right now is a sizzle reel, a.k.a. something that the network tends to always put together at the end of the year to hype up some upcoming releases. We’re sure that a show like Succession will be on there, with the same going for Barry. Is there a chance that we should add the Game of Thrones prequel to the list? It’s at least something to think about for the time being.

Yet, even if something like this happens, it’s also clear that the premium-cable network is not going to have all that much at all here to show. That is the direct consequence of filming not even starting up until the new year. The most that we could see them doing is including some old footage as a part of said sizzle reel, while reminding everyone that the show is probably going to be coming in 2024. Personally, we’re charting towards the spring, but that’s the most casual of estimations based on very little to no information. Let’s just hope that in the first few months of 2023, the picture insofar as filming goes will become clearer.

