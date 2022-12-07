The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: 2024 may happen

When it comes to a potential The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date, one thing is becoming more and more clear: Patience is necessary.

In theory, of course we would love to get more episodes of the Hulu drama sooner rather than later; after all, wouldn’t everyone? Unfortunately, it’s becoming more and more clear that we could be waiting so much longer than anyone wants.

If you missed it, earlier this weekend we discussed how Elisabeth Moss’ own schedule may cause her to be unable to film early on in 2023. This means that it could be late spring, summer, or even later when the cameras actually get rolling again. As a result of this, it feels almost impossible to even suggest that something could happen in 2023.

Is there a chance for really late December? We suppose you never want to rule something out entirely, but it’s going to be hard to know for sure. The biggest issue there is that you’d have to 1) have enough episodes finished by then and 2) want to make sure the editing and post-production team have enough time in order to ensure that they can turn things around.

While it may be frustrating if we’re stuck waiting so long for The Handmaid’s Tale to return, it’s also clear that you really shouldn’t rush anything of quality. This is why, in the end, it may be for the best that we don’t get anything else from this show until we get around to January or February 2024 at the earliest. At least we know after this that we’re getting The Testaments, right? Because of that, it’s easy to feel confident that the long-term future is going to be littered with some pretty fantastic stuff.

