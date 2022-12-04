The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Elisabeth Moss’ plan

For everyone out there excited to get The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at some point down the road, there’s a lot to get into here. We know that the final season will be coming, but you could be waiting for a pretty long time in order to see what’s coming.

As a matter of fact, the latest insight makes it more likely than ever that the remainder of the show will not be premiering until at least 2024.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Elisabeth Moss would be starring in a new FX limited series, exclusively for Hulu, titled The Veil. It’s an ambitious show that comes from Peaky Blinders’ own Steven Knight, so it’s fair to say it will be of the utmost quality. Where things get tricky is that according to a report from SpoilerTV, this project will start shooting in the spring. It’s hard to imagine that The Handmaid’s Tale will start shooting its final season until after that is done. This could mean that we could theoretically be waiting until either the summer or the fall. Moss can only do so many projects at one time, and she has been known to do some other roles in the time she is not playing June Osborne.

Of course, the simplest message we can hand over here is to be patient — the final season is still coming. We just don’t think the folks at Hulu have any plan to rush that along and they really shouldn’t. You want this season to be perfect, and at the same time, you also want it to bridge the gap rather nicely to The Testaments, which is also in development. If you love this franchise, then know there’s some great stuff on the horizon … even if you end up having to be patient for it in advance.

