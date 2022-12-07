The Resident season 6 episode 11: How does Cade move forward?

As you prepare for The Resident season 6 episode 11 on Fox, there are obviously many different things that need to be resolved.

Of course, one of the big ones has to be the relationship between Conrad and Cade, given what just happened between him and Billie. We know that the majority of the fans were rooting for the latter relationship, but this doesn’t make the situation for Cade any less painful. She’s going through some horrible stuff due to her father and now, she’s set to learn that her boyfriend effectively is leaving her for another relationship.

Rest assured, the writers aren’t looking to write out Kaley Ronayne just because Conrad and Cade could be ending; there are some other things planned. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is what co-creator Amy Holden Jones had to say:

We adore Kaley [Ronayne], but now we have a whole lot of things to play with [Cade]. If we get a Season 7, who will she be with? What will become of her? That’s a very interesting place for her… She and James may have a future. I’ll tease that. They’re going to have something in common in the next episode. I think he says to her, “We’re in the same club.” I love the character, I love the actor. So hopefully we have a ways to go with that one. [Laughs]

Of course, having James stick around would be great news for everyone who loves Ian Anthony Dale. We know that he’s a favorite for many, whether it be his work on Hawaii Five-0 or some of the other stuff that he has done over the years. Rest assured, we’re curious to see what could be next for him.

