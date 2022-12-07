The Resident season 6 episode 10: EP on Conrad, Billie kiss!

We had a feeling that The Resident season 6 episode 10 was going to leave a huge impact on us and yet, we didn’t anticipate that kiss.

At the end of the episode tonight, we saw Conrad and Billie kiss — in a way, this has been coming ever since that dance at the wedding, but there were some turning points that took place tonight. One of the biggest ones, of course, happened when her life was in danger and he worked to save her life. This is the sort of situation that definitely does stir the emotions, and 100% it did here.

Speaking all about this revelation to TVLine, here is what executive producer Amy Holden Jones had to say on the subject:

He was reaching the brink. The realization happens when she’s attacked, and we see how emotionally that impacts him, how much he’s afraid for her. That probably crystallizes for him that he cares more than he realized he felt. Any high-stakes, emotional thing where you end up in a situation like that can bring people closer together. It was designed to be the breaking point — that attack and him saving her. Seeing her in jeopardy, realizing she could be desperately hurt makes him separate from his feelings that this was Nic’s best friend. Now it’s just his own feelings for her, which are kind of overwhelming to him when he realizes she’s in jeopardy.

Now, there are some other big things that we’re going to see Conrad have to tackle, including making it clear to Cade where his feelings are. It’s going to be heartbreaking for her, and we do hope that she does find someone else and a source of happiness. Remember for a minute everything she tackled with her dad tonight!

