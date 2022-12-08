Chicago PD season 10 episode 9: Is Sean O’Neal, Patrick dead?

Without a doubt, we expected some huge events to unfold over Chicago PD season 10 episode 9. It was hard not to, especially when you think about where we are in the season right now! This is the final episode of the calendar year, and it could serve as an end to a very important arc: The case against Sean O’Neal.

During the episode tonight, it was more clear than ever that there was no way Intelligence was going to let this go. They were going to be able to stop Sean once and for all, and there was only one person standing in the way: His own father Patrick, who just so happened to also be a Chief. He refused to see the bad in his son and when he did, he took on a sense of personal responsibility over it. He couldn’t consider the idea that he was anything other than responsible for the unspeakable things his son did.

With that, we came to the scene of the shooting at the end of the episode: Patrick shot his son, and seemingly then took his own life. The twist here was that Sean was not dead, but for a brief period of time Hailey Upton seemed content with letting that be the case. She was not altogether keen in having him survive, but eventually she decided to help Voight after he pleaded with her multiple times to do so.

Because of their actions out in the field, Sean is still alive, but what does that really mean? We may not know until the new year, but there’s so much evidence against him that it feels like this story should be mostly wrapped up. What Upton should be able to remember is that she did ultimately what was right for herself, and what Jay would’ve also wanted if he was there. There’s no denying the heinousness of Sean’s crimes, but Upton did not allow herself to be the executioner.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates on Chicago PD, including a few more details all about the future

What did you think overall about the events of Chicago PD season 10 episode 9?

Are you shocked by how this story wrapped up? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







