Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight, it absolutely makes sense to want the Chicago PD season 10 episode 10 premiere date at NBC … so when is it? What can you expect? Just like you would think, there are a handful of things to dive more into within this piece.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that there is no new episode coming to the network over the next few weeks. Much like the other shows within the One Chicago umbrella, we will be waiting a good while for what lies ahead. How long? Think in terms of until Wednesday, January 4. This is standard operating procedure for the network as a whole — we don’t expect some sort of significant, widespread change to how this show goes on hiatus for a long time, provided of course it keeps coming back for more seasons.

(Should you be concerned with the lack of a renewal right now? Not exactly. We’ve been pretty blessed to have a lot of stability with this franchise, but in general renewals for most shows are not announced until the spring. We’re fairly confident that the story will continue into a season 11.)

Story-wise, it is a little early to tell at the moment what direction the writers are going to take these characters but for now, we tend to imagine we’ll get a mixture of things. There’s probably going to be a larger story arc, but it is going to be spread out amidst some opportunities to get to know more about the people themselves. We tend to think that the more the show can give us both of these things, the more they can also keep us on our toes. This is a dark show, and we don’t think that this is going to change at any point within the near future.

