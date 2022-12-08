Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire? Is Stella Kidd dead?

Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire following Wednesday night’s new episode? After what you saw tonight, it’s fair to wonder that.

Before we go further, let’s remind you of where things ended up: With Stella Kidd, Carver, and others in a dangerous spot, right in the middle of an explosion. It’s the sort of thing that could severely injured or even kill the people involved.

However, what we can go ahead and say as of right now is that there are reasons to hope for this character’s future: There is no evidence that Mayo will end up leaving Chicago Fire, and it would almost be strange if she did after this cliffhanger. All things considered, this wasn’t the biggest explosion we’ve ever seen on this show. It still could prove deadly, but it’s hard to come out of this being super-paranoid over her future. Maybe that’s the point, and this is all meant to be some sort of trick.

Let’s just go ahead and say this: If we do end up seeing the end of the road for Mayo here, it’d be absolutely devastating given that Stella and Severide recently got married. Their relationship is in a good place! Also, we’ve lost enough female characters across One Chicago over the years. The fact that Kidd is even front and center within the key art above makes us more confident that she’ll be sticking around.

The character we’re probably a little more concerned about right now is Carver, mostly given the fact that he has had a really fascinating arc already this season. He started off as someone who had a rocky past with Kidd and yet, he’s now someone that she’s really come to trust. Granted, we don’t want to lose someone else given what happened with Hawkins not that long ago.

What do you think is going to happen to Miranda Rae Mayo / Stella Kidd following Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9?

