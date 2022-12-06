Wednesday season 2 renewal looks more certain after new record

The more that we hear about Wednesday and its ratings performance at Netflix, the more clear it becomes that we are getting a season 2.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Addams Family inspired series has generated already 752.52 million hours viewed. That is enough to make it the streaming service’s third-most popular English-language TV series ever, behind on Stranger Things 4 and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Remember, there is still a chance that it could accumulate many more viewers over the next few weeks thanks to the holiday season. (The most popular series ever on Netflix is Squid Game, and we’re not sure we see that record being smashed in the immediate future.)

Do we tend to think that Wednesday was projected by the powers-that-be to be a hit? Sure, but we have a hard time thinking that anyone thought it would already be on this level. We tend to think that its success can be attributed to a few different factors, starting with an established IP and also a notable executive producer in Tim Burton who is known for offbeat programming. These two components, plus a big-name actress in Catherine Zeta-Jones, likely helped to lock in viewers over 35. Meanwhile, rising star Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character, helped to draw in younger viewers. This is a rare example of a show that felt appealing to all audiences and didn’t exclude anyone from the equation, whether it be intentionally or not.

Also, we think it helped that the show started streaming right before Thanksgiving, a time in which people were looking for something to watch on their own schedule.

At this point, a season 2 renewal is a foregone conclusion — it mostly comes down to whenever it gets announced. (For the record, we’d be shocked if this show comes back at some point before 2024.)

