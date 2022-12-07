Chicago Med season 8 episode 10 return date on NBC

Following tonight’s big wedding episode, do you want to know the Chicago Med season 8 episode 10 return date at NBC? If so, consider us more than happy to lend a helping hand!

First and foremost, we should get the bad news out of the way that we are 100% done with the medical drama for this calendar year. It’d be great to have more of the series the next couple of weeks, but we don’t think the break should surprise a lot of diehard fans out there. The franchise has done things like this on a number of occasions before!

As of right now, the plan for the series is pretty simple: returning both it and the rest of One Chicago to the air starting on Wednesday, January 4. There are no firm details out there as of yet for what’s coming, but we imagine that life will go on at the hospital without Ethan around — however difficult it may be. We have grown accustomed to not seeing him here and there and in that sense, maybe we’re a bit more prepared for this than we would be otherwise. In general, this is a show with a formula and a pretty established way of doing things; we have a really hard time thinking that is going to change over the next little while.

One other thing to watch out for when it comes to both Chicago Med and the rest of the franchise moving forward is whether or not renewals are coming in the near future. Over the past couple of years we’ve had the luxury of knowing far ahead of time that these shows were coming back. That’s not the case right now. As hopeful as we may be, we feel like we’ve learned at this point to not take anything for granted at all.

Related – Be sure to get further news on Chicago Med, including why Brian Tee is exiting the series tonight

What are you hoping to see from Chicago Med when season 8 episode 10 arrives on NBC?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay put for more throughout the hiatus. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







