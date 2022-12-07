Why is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med, role of Ethan Choi?

Why is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med and his role of Ethan Choi on tonight’s big episode, and the huge wedding event? Rest assured, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting the following: Tee’s departure should not come as a shock to a lot of diehard fans. It’s been out there for weeks now, and honestly, we’ve speculated about this for more than a year. From the moment that Brian was gone from a significant chunk of season 7 to work on another project, it felt like he was not long for this world. His exit tonight is tied to his desire to take on new career challenges and honestly, it’s hard to blame him.

An important thing to remember about being an actor is that by and large, it is a nomadic profession. There are occasionally people who end up staying around a given show for over a decade, but there are others who want to try other things. It’s important to remember that while some One Chicago actors are either from the Chicago area or the midwest, Brian isn’t. We think that’s important to remember for the sake of how much traveling he had to do year in and year out for him to work on this show and also be around other people in his life. We couldn’t be more thankful that he was around as long as he was, and that he wanted to ensure that his character had proper closure.

Think about it like this: Isn’t the best way for him to exit the show him getting married to April? This is the sort of thing that makes the most sense from top to bottom. The two can ride off happy, and hopefully, this ceremony will open the door for the two of them to come back at some point down the road.

