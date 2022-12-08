Chicago Med season 8 episode 9: The Jack Dayton cliffhanger

We knew that Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 was going to have a lot of major events from start to finish. Ethan and April’s wedding was one of them!

Yet, the closing minutes of the episode could end up being just as critical as anything that we saw during the hour as we look towards the future. After all, Jack Dayton now has controlling interest of the hospital! The impact of this could be significant as we get towards the next part of the show, since it will radically alter what working there means for Goodwin and some of the doctors and nurses on staff.

Of course, we should note that this is not the first major series out there to tell some sort of story about a hospital ownership change — The Good Doctor did last year, and it created an almost-untenable situation for Shaun Murphy and some of the doctors on-staff. This is coming around here in Chicago at a time when the doctors are already dealing with a considerable amount of change from top to bottom. Just consider what is on their plate for a minute here! Marcel is dealing with some significant advances in the OR, for example, which come with both advantages and disadvantages.

In having Jack Dayton make this move right now, it’s pretty clear what exactly the writers are trying to do. After all, they are working in order to ensure there are reasons to watch in the new year. We do wonder when we could see some new faces turn up in this world, especially since we’re going to be seeing a world without Ethan and April. (Yes, we know that April’s been technically gone for a while, but Ethan had been around this year and there was always hope for a return. Technically, there still is.)

Related – Be sure to get further news on Chicago Med, including when the series will be back on the air

What did you think about the cliffhanger at the end of Chicago Med season 8 episode 9?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — this is the best way to stay up-to-date on everything. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







