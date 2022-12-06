Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Will Netflix make it big?

We don’t think it comes as a surprise that Cobra Kai season 6 is much-anticipated, and we say that even without an official renewal.

Here’s the big question: When is that going to be announced and beyond just that, when will the show actually come back? There’s a lot to think about there on both fronts.

The first thing we want to talk about here is a clear assumption that more than likely, Netflix is going to turn the renewal into a big event. After all, they’ve waited this long to announce it already! There is ZERO reason to think that they are sending the Ralph Macchio – William Zabka series to the TV graveyard, especially when you think about all the attention that has been around it plus all the merchandising that exists. This is a show that has everything from clothing to video games to a whole lot more. There’s no way the powers-that-be want to see things slow down at this point. It’d be downright silly!

Whenever Netflix does renew the show, we tend to think there will be something else tied into it, whether it be casting news, the start of production, or maybe a renewal for season 7. There’s also another reason why they’ll make a big deal out of it…

The huge hiatus

We’re not going to be seeing more of Cobra Kai for a long time, and it’s best that we all wrap our heads around this idea right now. The absolute earliest we could imagine it back is late 2023, but that’s a situation where everything goes right and production starts almost immediately next year. 2024 is a more reasonable window, especially when you think about the cast working on some other things.

