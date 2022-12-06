The Cleaning Lady season 2 finale spoilers: An ‘Appalling’ event?

As you prepare yourselves for The Cleaning Lady season 2 finale on Fox next week, there is one bit of advice we can give: Prepare yourselves for anything. There are two hours ahead where almost anything can happen, and Thony in particular may have to make some of her toughest decisions yet. We know where her priorities lie, just like we know what she’s willing to do in order to protect those she loves.

Let’s just hope that when the dust settles, this character is able to get what she wants — and also ensure that there is still more story left to unfold.

So will the situation be settled when it comes to Naveen Andrews’ Robert Kamdar, one of the central adversaries of the story? There’s at least a good chance of that. In a new interview with TV Insider, the one-time Lost star made it clear that everything is going to come to a head:

“The disruptive, anarchic element that Robert is, how he has a deleterious effect on the other characters in their lives, reaches such a pitch where it becomes intolerable … It’s so appalling that something has to be done, and it raises the stakes for all the characters in the show — everyone.”

So yea, it’s possible that there is more death ahead, so go ahead and prepare accordingly for that and then some. Andrews did also make it clear that he is open to coming back for a potential season 3:

“I loved working with that cast. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to do it, because of the actors … They give it an emotional force, a punch in the stomach that I don’t often see in that medium. I remember seeing the first season, in Episode 5 where you think Fiona is going to be deported, played by [Millan], I think it had [The Rolling Stones’] ‘Moonlight Mile’ playing over the top. I thought that’s brilliant. It’s so moving, you moved in spite of yourself. It had that effect on me.”

Hopefully, we will know in the spring if the show is coming back for more — for the time being, let’s just enjoy what is ahead.

