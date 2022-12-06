YOU season 4 spoilers: Is Kate Joe Goldberg’s new obsession?

As we prepare for YOU season 4 on Netflix, we already know that Marienne is the target of Joe Goldberg’s attention. Yet, will she remain that way forever?

There are a few different things that we’ve come to know about Penn Badgley’s character already, and one of the biggest ones is that he does not stay transfixed on any one person permanently. Even after he was with Love and started a family, Marienne came around. He wants what he fundamentally can’t have, and also wants to live in this world where he can paint a pretty picture and have someone see him for what he wants to be, rather than who he actually is.

This brings us now to Kate. She is one of the new characters joining this world, and she is played by a super-familiar face in Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie. It’s pretty fair to say already that we’re excited to see what she brings to the table here! Here’s what we can say, per the official character description (via TVLine):

“A director at an art gallery, Kate is fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious and immensely loyal to her friends. She’s especially protective of her best friend, Lady Phoebe. Kate prefers ‘arrangements’ to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only dislikes him, she also strongly suspects something about him is not what it seems.”

The site also notes that somehow, she could end up being a potential love interest for Joe. Do you think he cares that she has a boyfriend, or that she is not his biggest fan? He may just view that as more of a challenge. Ritchie is a fantastic actress and this could be a fun back-and-forth to eventually get to … but it does make us wonder what happens to Marienne. We know Joe doesn’t know where she is at the start of season 4, but won’t he figure that out at some point?

Remember now that YOU season 4 will premiere on Netflix come Wednesday, February 9; we will have more news coming before too long.

