NCIS season 20 episode 10 spoilers: First crossover promo!

Come Monday, January 2, you are going to see NCIS season 20 episode 10 arrive on CBS, and it’s going to be an epic event like no other! There is a three-part event that we’ve never seen from the franchise before, and there is a lot to look forward to from top-to-bottom here.

Last night, CBS unveiled one of the first promos for what lies ahead, and it was clear based on that how we’re going to see this crossover sold: It’s about the characters. Yes, there is a major case at the center of it in the form of a professor’s death — someone responsible for fundamentally teaching so many different agents all over the country. Yet, that’s just a device in the end for getting all of these people together in one place.

Of course, we tend to think that a lot of fun will be had from seeing the likes of Sam, Tennant, Torres, McGee, and other characters in the same room together. However, we also don’t think that this is going to be some cut-and-dry case where they all settle in to their roles. There’s a reason why the first episode of the event is titled “Too Many Cooks,” and it’s clear that there is going to be some conflict people. These agents aren’t going to all get along right away and that makes sense. They’ll all have their own way of doing things. They may have the same end goal, but they all have different methods.

What we are personally quite excited to see here over time is how these characters all react to being paired off with different people, and also if there are some new friendships formed. We’re especially happen for some of the NCIS: LA people, who really haven’t gotten a chance to do too many events like this. (Remember that NCIS carries over into Hawaii and then Los Angeles; the event starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.)

