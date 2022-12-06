Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: The Duttons’ downfall?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 on the Paramount Network this weekend, it makes sense to be worried. Based on the previews we’ve seen, it looks as though someone could be airlifted out far away from civilization.

Is it possible that a Dutton family member is in grave danger? Sure, but at the same time, we’re a little more concerned about everything else the family has done over the years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

We won’t sit here and go through the entire laundry list of things we’ve seen John and Beth do to get leverage and/or control from everyone else. Just think about the past few episodes instead. John fired most of his staff, Beth scored a big win over Market Equities, gloated about it, and got arrested. Meanwhile, John hasn’t shown proper attention to the wolves, and got Summer out of prison thinking that she could clean up some of his messes when it comes to environmental concerns. Instead, Beth beat Summer up and John thought the two needed to fight to ever get on the same page.

All of this, fundamentally, is a mess, and it does come back to a very important question: Is this family going to be a victim of their own hubris? They think that they are utterly unstoppable, and there are honestly are some reasons why they’d think that at this point. Somehow, they’ve managed to get almost everything they’ve wanted in life but at some point, that luck has to stop. There could be a betrayal close to them, or something/someone they are underestimating. They may be the protagonists of this tale by and large, but they are hardly saints or often heroes. They’re compelling, flawed people who could be setting themselves up for a fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, including a few more details on episode 6

Where do you think the story is going as we move into Yellowstone season 5 episode 6?

What do you most think will be the downfall of the Dutton family? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







