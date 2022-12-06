The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9: What’s wrong with Lea?

As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 on ABC next week, one thing is more clear than ever: The writers want you to be emotional. This is the final one before the holiday hiatus, and the promo we saw last night indicated that the biggest surprise could be saved for the very end. Not only that, but it could be Lea at the center of it.

Based on what we’ve seen, Paige Spara’s character is going to be “scared” of something, but what could it be? The first thought that enters our mind is that she could be pregnant, but the fear immediately comes back after what happened with her and Shaun losing their first baby. Of course, it could be another medical issue, or something that potentially threatens one of their careers.

When it comes to the latter in particular, we are reminded of some of the early teases for The Good Lawyer spin-off show that suggest that the main character there could turn up because Freddie Highmore’s character needs help. Could the writers be setting that up already?

No matter what this story is, we certainly have a hard time thinking that we’re going to get all of the answers at this given point in time. It makes all the more sense to have a cliffhanger and keep you interested as we move into 2023. We don’t think the show would be at risk of losing any viewers without them, but it’s still something that is so naturally ingrained within the TV world at this point.

What else could be coming?

Remember that Dr. Lim could be facing a big decision. She may have an opportunity to walk again, but do the risks associated with a potential procedure make it too dangerous to try? She has to figure that out.

Related – Go ahead and get additional scoop on The Good Doctor, including what else could be coming up

What do you think we’re going to be seeing as we move into The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 next week?

Are you anticipating an enormous, emotional cliffhanger? Let us know below! Once you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







