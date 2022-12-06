Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Christina Ricci looks ahead

We don’t think that it will surprise a lot of people out there, but the story of Yellowjackets season 2 is going to be super intense. After all, this is precisely what the writers intended.

The first season was absolutely bonkers from start to finish, and they set the stage for that in the pilot by revealing that the team actually ate one of their own out in the woods. We saw the Antler Queen and as the season progressed, we got a better understanding of their origins. Things are going to get really messy and in season 2, they will find themselves that way almost immediately.

Speaking per Variety at a recent panel discussion, here is some of what Christina Ricci (who plays the older version of Misty) had to say on that subject:

“The first two scripts that I read for Season 2, I was audibly gasping [at what I read] … I did not think it could get any more intense and wilder, but it does … I was reading to myself [and] gasping privately.”

So when is the show going to come back on the air?

In the end, we’re going to be waiting a good while. While these events are happening right now for the cast, it’s actually not in promotion of season 2. Rather, it’s for awards season and most of the discussions have been around season 1.

The cast are very much in the middle of production right now, but it’s up to the powers-that-be at Showtime to determine when these episodes actually come back on the air. The earliest we can expect to see them is either in March or April, at least based on the projections we’ve seen as of late. Remember that this stuff can always change.

How crazy do you think things are going to be moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

