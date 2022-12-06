Survivor 43 episode 12 preview: A Cassidy, Karla showdown?

In just a couple of days Survivor 43 episode 12 is set to air on CBS and we know already that things are going to be pretty darn interesting. It’s hard for them not to be when there are just two episodes left!

This is, of course, the time when players have to make their moves and for Owen, that means one thing: Continuing to try and sew some seeds of division between Karla and Cassidy. That was already going on a lot on this past episode and at one point, Karla actually did want to vote Cassidy off. Sami’s actions at Tribal Council worked to seal his own fate instead.

For Owen, it absolutely makes some sense to keep pushing this angle, and you can see him do that in a new sneak peek over at the show’s official YouTube Channel. We don’t really think Karla needs any encouragement to go through with taking her out, though; Cassidy is the only person who knows about her idol, and that’s what makes her so dangerous!

The funniest thing to us is seeing how far Karla’s willing to go to ensure that Cassidy stays on her side, including pulling out some pretend tears. As she says, she has no problem making this into “a telenovela.” (It’s fitting that “Telenovela” is the title for this episode.)

What’s most exciting, at least to us

There are so many fantastic players still left in this season. Jesse has been the most dominant contender through most of the season, but there’s no guarantee he’ll make it to the end. There are a lot of active people left who do think for themselves; the closest thing we have to a follower is probably Cody, but we think he’d even be willing to turn on Jesse at some point.

