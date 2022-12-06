Monarch season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest

Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Monarch season 2 renewal over at Fox? Or, is it possible that we are 100% at the end right now?

Just like you would expect, there are a number of variables that Fox is going to actively think about here, but we should go ahead and start off with the following: Nothing is confirmed as of yet when it comes to the long-term future. We want to be hopeful, but we’re also not oblivious as to the current state of things.

When Monarch was first ordered (remember, originally it was set to air long before this fall), there were two primary goals. Fox wanted their “new” version of one of their biggest scripted hits ever in Empire. Also, they wanted to ensure that they could get some original programming going that did not come from a bunch of outside studios. The biggest thing that Monarch has going for it is that the network does have a larger financial investment in it than they do some other scripted shows out there.

Odds are, Fox will come up with some sort of firm decision between now and May, when they hold their upfront presentation. The biggest thing working against the series right now is that the live ratings do leave a little something to be desired. However, we’ve also been around long enough to know that live ratings are not the only thing that matters anymore. If she show does really well in streaming, there’s a chance that it could make up the difference. Unfortunately, for the time being there’s no clear indicator what those numbers are, since networks have no obligation to release anything like that after the fact.

If we do get a season 2, the earliest we can imagine it, at least for the time being, is this fall.

