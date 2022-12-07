The Voice 22 results: Who was eliminated before finale?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s new episode of The Voice 22? We knew that this results show would immediately be controversial. After all, this is the semi-annual occasion where the competition trims down the field to just a few contenders. It’s the show’s version of the Red Wedding, but they understand why they do it like this: They want to give as many contestants as possible a chance to impress America.

So who is actually going to make it? We think there are three people who are a virtual lock to get into the top five: Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Morgan Myles. From there, you can argue that things are a little bit more contentious. Brayden Lape has the advantage of Blake Shelton as his coach, Kim Cruse absolutely crushed her performance last night, and Omar Jose Cardona did perform one of the biggest songs in terms of notoriety last night.

Of the latter group of three singers, only two will probably make it … but which ones? Or, will someone else surprise us? Because there are SO many people being sent out during the show tonight, this does open the door for a little more variance than we typically get otherwise.

