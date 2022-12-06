The Voice 22: Bodie performs ‘Without Me’ by Halsey

Entering tonight’s The Voice 22 episode, we had a feeling that Bodie would bring something huge. He did that courtesy of “Without Me.”

The Halsey hit is a fantastic song and strangely, we haven’t heard it done to death on singing shows already. It also feels very current to what’s going on in the industry. He’s also the most random person to be on Blake Shelton’s team and yet, it totally works.

The best thing about Bodie’s voice is that it is remarkably versatile. He can hit big notes, but also hit you with a good low register. We’ve already seen him also tackle multiple genres this season. We’re not sure that we needed all the dancers with the wigs, but that’s mostly because our focus was almost entirely on him.

So can a guy like Bodie really win the whole competition? At this point, we tend to think this is a question that we all have to be wondering. He’s not your prototypical winner in a lot of ways, but he could be the sort of champ the show needs — someone who can really succeed in today’s music market and isn’t afraid to be themselves. We also do know that Blake is really good at supporting his past artists, even though we’re talking about someone here who comes from a different genre.

Ironically, some of Bodie’s biggest competition is probably going to come within his own team. Remember for a moment here that Blake Shelton also has country singer Bryce Leatherwood and at this point, it’s pretty obvious how the majority of the show’s viewers feel about country. He’s easily the sort of contestant that you can throw into the finale without thinking about it.

Related – Get more updates all about The Voice, including more discussion on some of the singers tonight

Who do you like the most on tonight’s The Voice season 22 performance show, and is it Bodie?

Be sure to share in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







