Is Donnie Wahlberg leaving Blue Bloods for new CBS projects?

Is Donnie Wahlberg leaving Blue Bloods in order to work on some other projects? We’d understand if the questions are out there today.

After all, consider the following report from Deadline, which notes that the actor/singer is developing two new projects courtesy of his deal at CBS Studios.

Samaritan – This one comes from veteran writer Steven Kane (Halo). Here’s what you can expect, courtesy of the logline: “After discovering a “glitch” in an app that notifies her of crimes and emergencies before they happen, a young hustler teams with a grizzled detective to prevent the tragedies from ever occurring.” (Does anyone else think that this feels a little like a mash-up of Minority Report and Person of Interest?)

Harbor Blue – Meanwhile, Chad Gomez Creasey of NCIS is working with Wahlberg here. In this show, “a team of adrenaline junkies form the NYPD Harbor Unit, tasked with securing and policing the 576 miles of treacherous waterfront surrounding all five boroughs, delivering justice to criminals on and off the water.”

What does this mean for Blue Bloods?

Absolutely nothing. Donnie, like so many other actors, can executive-produce shows while also serving as a star on the long-running crime procedural. (There is no guarantee either of these new shows land on a schedule.) Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles is another great example of this, as he’s developed a number of projects and also has an overall deal with the studio. This is a great thing in general for Wahlberg since it allows him to further cement his brand at the network; we always tend to think that this is the sort of thing that can bring more attention to the current show, also.

You’re going to have a chance to see Donnie again as Danny Reagan come Friday night with another new episode. To get more news on that, go ahead and click here.

What do you think about Donnie Wahlberg developing these projects in addition to his Blue Bloods season 13 gig?

