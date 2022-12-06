Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? The season 4 future

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We’ve been waiting for a little while now to see season 4 episode 8 on the air, but is said wait finally over?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in as the bearer of bad news: It’s not. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Tuesday, December 13 to see the next new episode titled “Appeal.” This is the final one of the calendar year, and we certainly hope that it’s worthwhile when it comes to both the case and the individual side stories we’re going to see. Just take a look at the synopsis below for more:

“Appeal” – When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Also, Ray feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about after this? Holiday hiatuses are pretty standard within the network TV world and all things considered, we’re mostly just glad that there’s a new installment pretty early on in January: January 3, to be specific. You can learn a little bit more about it now:

“Processed” – When a celebrity child psychiatrist specializing in generational trauma is kidnapped by the relative of a former client, the team races to track down the perpetrator and learns what really happened to the psychiatrist’s client. Also, Kristin confronts her own deep-rooted trauma, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully, we get a number of new episodes of the entire franchise through January / February — after all, this feels like a great time to capitalize on more viewers being at home!

