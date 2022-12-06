Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that the crime procedural was on break last week, so is that trend continuing?

Well, at least for the time being, we do have to share some bad news: The hiatus is not done as of yet. The plan is for the flagship show in the FBI franchise to return on December 13 and at that point, you’ll get a chance to see a story that stands on its own. For more on that, go ahead and take a look below:

“Fortunate Son” – A teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Also, Nina comes to Scola with a proposal he is hesitant to accept, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Following this, the bad news is that we are approaching another hiatus of multiple weeks, with the reasoning this time being tied to the holiday season. The plan is for the show to return with season 5 episode 10 on Tuesday, January 3. The title here is “Heroes,” and we’ve also got details on that:

“Heroes” – The team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our hope is that in January and February, we’re going to have a reasonable chance to get episodes of both of these shows. After all, there is a good reason to think that we could! This is a time when a lot of viewers are at home and with that in mind, it makes sense for the network to load up with new installments at that point.

