The Blacklist: Familiar face joins Daredevil: Born Again project

For those of you who like to see familiar faces from The Blacklist go on to do some other cool things in the TV world, this article is absolutely for you.

According to a new report from Deadline, Margarita Levieva (who played Gina Zanetakos across multiple seasons of the NBC show) will be joining Daredevil: Born Again as a potential love interest for Charlie Cox’s main character of Matt Murdock. So what does that mean for Jennifer Walters after She-Hulk season 1? Well, about that…

Anyhow, Born Again is going to be a super-ambitious story coming down the road to Disney+. The streaming service has already ordered eighteen episodes, and we tend to think that those will be divided up in some sort of way. This is a chance for the character to get another chance after the rug was pulled out from everyone over at Netflix. Some familiar faces from that show will return, and we tend to think that there will be some assorted newcomers brought on board at some point, as well.

So what does this role for Levieva mean when it comes to The Blacklist season 10? Probably very little, since we haven’t seen Gina in quite some time and a big chunk of her story was tied around Tom. However, we did think that she could be a prime candidate to come back from season 1 given that Wujing also hails from that same era. It’s certainly possible in theory she’s already filmed something; there’s no real evidence, but that speaks to just how secretive the network has kept things for the past little while ever since production first started. Season 10 is currently set to premiere on February 26; meanwhile, the start for Daredevil: Born Again remains to be determined.

