Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Any news soon?

Is there any evidence here that a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date is going to be announced soon? If nothing else, we may have a little bit more to discuss on the subject thanks to series star Joseph Sikora and then Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, who are of course two of the stars of Power Book II: Ghost.

In a post over on Instagram, Sikora himself confirmed this week that he will be appearing on tomorrow’s The Crew Has It, the podcast hosted by Rainey and Paolo. They’ve had a ton of familiar faces from the franchise on over time, but this one should be incredibly fun just because of all the social media back-and-forth we’ve seen between these guys over the years.

So is there a chance that we could actually get some premiere-date news on either one of these shows below? It’s unlikely. Rainey has said on the podcast in the past that he didn’t even know when Ghost was coming back, and that’s not as weird as it seems. These decisions are controlled almost entirely by the networks, and often the cast and producers don’t learn all that long before everyone else. Sure, they could speculate, but that’s more or less it. We also tend to think there could be a couple of “light” teases, but we’re not expecting anything major.

Could there be a great interview? Sure. You’ve got three super-charismatic people in the same room, and they’ll all more than likely have some great stories to share…

The state of Force moving forward

Filming for the second season is already done and at this point, it’s up to the network to determine when and how they want to air the remaining episodes. Our current hope is that we’ll be able to see them either in the spring or the summer.

