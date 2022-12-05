Magnum PI season 5: More with Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks

We are now officially less than two and a half months away from the Magnum PI season 5 premiere at NBC! This may be a weird milestone to keep track of, but we want to celebrate just about every single one that we can.

For the sake of this article, we’re happy to do that thanks to a series of behind-the-scenes photos that give you a better sense of how the cast is acting and feeling as we get closer to the end of production for this particular batch of ten episodes. If you had over to this Instagram link, you can see courtesy of TC himself in Stephen Hill some behind-the-scenes images of Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and Zachary Knighton that are 100% artistic in nature — and also a great reminder of how much the cast enjoys being around one another but on-screen and off.

If you did not know, Magnum PI is taking an unusual approach to filming at the moment. They are all working together to finish season 5 and in the new year, they will kick off work on season 6. There is no premiere date for these episodes as of late, but we are pretty darn grateful to know that they are coming. We are prepared for both batches of episodes to be funny, emotional, action-packed, and everything else that we’ve come to love over the years. We don’t imagine that the move to a new home is going to lead to any sort of enormous change in terms of the story.

On3 thing we do find pretty interesting is this: Other than the occasional guest star posts and title teases, Magnum PI in general has done a good job keeping the story under wraps for season 5. We’re curious to see how much more a promo will end up giving away, or if everyone is going to really be able to keep the cards close to the vest leading into the eventual February 19 premiere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What are you hoping to see from NBC soon when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share in the comments and once you do that, come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







