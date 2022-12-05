Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What Netflix has to figure out

Squid Game season 2 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point down the road and, of course, we want more news on it! We’re sure Netflix in their own way would love to have at least some sort of answers to hand down. Unfortunately, we’re just not there — at least for the time being.

So what does the streaming service have to figure out over the next year or so? Well, let’s just say that there are a few things well-worth thinking about.

First and foremost, they’ll be spending a lot of time monitoring the production and post-production timelines. This is something that is going to take a lot of time to figure out, especially based on where we are right now. Production hasn’t started yet! We hope that it will in early 2023, but there’s no guarantee that we’ll even get a formal announcement when it happens. (We’re just trying to keep you prepared here in advance.)

Even when production is done on this show and season 2 is good to go, we still think that the streaming service will spend a lot of time trying to find the best possible spot to launch the show. For example, they’re not going to want to do this at a time when there’s any competition that can shift eyeballs. Netflix wants to break records here and we’re confident that it will. They’ll need to figure out along the way how to promote it, but they have such a staff of PR professionals behind the scenes that we don’t think that doing this will end up being some sort of impossible task.

For now, we’re looking at a mid-to-late 2024 start for season 2 — that’s a long way to go, but let’s hope it proves worthwhile!

When do you think that Netflix is going to reveal a lot more news on Squid Game season 2, including a premiere date?

