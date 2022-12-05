Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The big emphasis

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is still coming to Starz — that’s not something you have to worry about. It feels fair to say not that it’s coming in 2023, and it could theoretically launch at any point between January and March. (Any later than that and honestly, we’d be floored.)

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and raise one other huge question when it comes to the long-term future: What exactly is the network going to emphasize? How will this best be promoted no matter when the date is announced?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Through the past couple of years, it’s been made clear that the network has a couple of aces when it comes to this show. From one vantage point, they have Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq. His journey has been going on now for the better part of eight seasons and we know him better than almost anyone. We do think that we’ll see him spotlighted once again in the premiere art, trailer, and anything else that gets released. Remember that he’s, once again, going to find himself cornered. For starters, you have what happened with Mecca, and that’s without even considering Lauren or anything else from the past couple of years.

We’re sure Tariq’s relationship with Monet is also going to be pushed hard, given that Mary J. Blige is at the moment the other big-time ace that this show has. She’s going to have a really fascinating season ahead given the death of Zeke and what she doesn’t quite know about it just yet. She’s kept so many secrets for so long, so what is the real trust level around her? How desperately is she going to be moving forward?

At this point, we hope Starz doesn’t just announce a start date on its own. We really need a teaser or at least some sort of other content to keep us engaged.

Related – Be sure to score further discussion on Power Book II: Ghost, including some of what the future could hold

What are you most hoping to see play out when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments and after you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







