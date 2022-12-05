The Flash season 9 premiere date confirmed at The CW

After waiting for months, a big-time question has finally been answered at The CW: The Flash season 9 premiere date!

Today, the network confirmed that on Wednesday, February 8, new episodes of the series will air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There are thirteen episodes remaining and within those, there is a lot of ground to cover. While the official logline below may not give a ton away, there is still a lot to be excited about:

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.

Is this final, “deadly new adversary” going to be Cobalt Blue? The end of season 8 suggested that this villain may be coming, though we are excited to see a new team of Rogues along the way also. They are, after all, a big part of what this show is about.

In a statement discussing the final season, The CW’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz had the following to say:

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud … The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

It does feel like the right time to say goodbye to this show, especially with the DC universe going in a different direction and The CW having new leadership. At this point, we’re just glad that we are getting a satisfactory ending at all.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Flash season 9?

Let us know right away in the comments!

