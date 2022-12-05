Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4: ‘Pay-Per-View’ hints

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4 is coming to Paramount+ later this week; why not learn more about it?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note the title for this installment is “Pay-Per-View.” Does anyone else feel nostalgic from reading this? It reminds us of years ago, when these packages used to be available on basic cable for wrestling events in the like. (We recognize that they still happen for boxing and other events, but it doesn’t feel as omnipresent as it was years ago.)

As for the specific story ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

The BAU hunts for the next connection to the serial killer network when they pursue a home invasion team. Alvez and Garcia convince Tyler Green to submit a cognitive interview to unlock his memories of Sicarius.

Just from reading this alone, you get some more reminders that Sicarius is going to serve as the thing that binds so many of the cases together this season, and that this is clearly meant to be a very different iteration of the show than what we’ve seen in the past. There will most likely be some other twists and turns, and we certainly don’t think we’re going to see the central baddie taken down so early in the season. This is going to be something that takes a good bit of time in order to figure out.

As for the Alvez / Garcia story, of course we’re curious to see them work together! At the same time, let’s hope that they can find a way to get past the whole “frenemies” relationship that we’ve seen the show play around with already. It just doesn’t feel like there is all that much narrative juice in it.

What do you think the story is going to hold when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 4 this week?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for other updates you don't want to miss.

