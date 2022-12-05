Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is April worst case scenario?

There has been so much discussion about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+ and, to go along with that, some confusion.

At this point, we think that everyone out there knows that the Jason Sudeikis comedy is not coming back this calendar year, despite every indication possible that this would be precisely what happens. We’re instead now left in a situation where we have to wait a substantial period of time in order to see what lies ahead. It’d be great to sit here and say that a premiere date is announcing this month, but that’s just throwing darts at a dartboard — and not with a Ted level of accuray.

The one thing that does feel clear is that April is, more than likely, the worst-case scenario when it comes to how long we’ll be waiting. It makes zero sense for Apple TV+ to premiere it later than this if they want the show to be a major player for the Emmys. Also, production is already done, so nobody has to worry about that. We also don’t tend to think that there are any other releases at the streaming service that would keep it from coming back at around that time.

Is it true that spring is a competitive time for TV this year? Sure, given that there is most likely going to be Yellowjackets, Succession, Barry, potentially The Wheel of Time, plus everything on network TV to worry about. We just don’t think that anyone behind the scenes should be all that worried about Ted Lasso losing viewers to some of that, mostly because there is no reason to be worried. This show is a pop-culture phenomenon that has inspired everything from merchandise to people posting Believe posters in their homes. Whenever it’s ready, the show goes on the air.

Luckily, we absolutely do think that season 3 is going to be ready by April. It’d be an absolute shock if it’s not.

