Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 promo: Who is in danger?

For anyone out there waiting a huge, shocking event around the Dutton Ranch, Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 may be the story for you. With this being the final episode before an extended hiatus, Taylor Sheridan could be pulling out the big guns and delivering a story that goes both back to basics and also in a totally new direction.

Based on the promo that we saw last night, the first thing that’s worth noting is that a lot of episode 6 will be set out amidst the cattle expedition. This was teased throughout most of episode 5, but this will feel as much like a modern-day Western as anything we’ve seen in quite some time. John won’t be cooped up in the Governor’s office, but there is still a way that trouble could end up finding him.

One of the most notable moments in the promo is when we see a helicopter in the sky, clearly an emergency one to bring someone to the hospital. What happens out there? It’s possible that the Duttons and the Bunkhouse crew are being watched, and that they get attacked when they least expect it.

Meanwhile, you also get a sense in here that Summer and Monica are contemplating something of their own when it comes to the land — but what is it? The amount of control that the Duttons have on the ranch and with that Montana may not sit well with everyone out there, but what can really be done about it? The simplest answer we can hand over, at least for the time being, is “not that much.” We’ve seen people fight over the ranch for years, and where has it really gotten them?

